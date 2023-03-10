Age 69, Victoria passed peacefully to the Big Butterfly Meadow February 22, 2023. Survived by sons: James (Kelly) Burge, Steven (Samantha) Burge and Richard (Teresa) Burge, Daughter-in-law Twanda Burge. Grandchildren: Keirstin, Mathew (Brea), Jenna, Ryan, Riley, Avery, Zach, Alex, Victoria, Jeremy, Lelisha and Krayton. There are 5 great-grandchildren. Mother, Alice Pawlicki, brothers: Joseph, Michael G., James, Richard, Anthony and Mike A. Sisters: Sheila and Susan. Many nieces and nephews and their children and many friends. Preceded in death by soulmate spouse Robert, son Keith, brother Tim and sisters Debbie and Nancy. The lady in purple, always with a riddle spent many years with the students she loved at Utterback and Pueblo Schools. Services will be at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana, AZ on Monday, March 13, 2023 @ 11:30 am.