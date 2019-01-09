VILLA, Martha Orozco 8/15/1944 - 1/1/2019
Martha loved cooking, gardening, animals and shopping. She adored her grandchildren and loved the rain. She was a people person and enjoyed spending time with family, and friends laughing and having a good time. Martha is preceded in death by her father, Manuel Martinez; mother, Lucille Martinez; brother, Manny Martinez and son, Randy Orozco. She is survived by her sons, George Orozco (Leeann Larsen), Richard Orozco (Lisa Lopez); grandchildren, Ricky Orozco, Dominic Orozco and Lilia Orozco; sister, Sylvia (Michael) Castel-De-Oro; special niece, Yvette (Louie) Lazos; nephews, niece and many friends. She will always be remembered as a kind and giving heart. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, January 11, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Our Mother of Sorrows Parish, 1800 S. Kolb Rd. Burial will follow at Holy Hope Cemetery, 3555 N. Oracle Rd. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.