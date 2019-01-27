VILLEGAS, Walter N.

62, passed away January 19, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Marcella Villegas; sister, Yolanda Urbina; brother, Rudy Robles; eight nieces and six nephews. Mass will be held at Our Mother of Sorrows small chapel, 1800 S. Kolb Rd. on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 11:30 am. Walter was a man of few words but he had a big heart. He was very giving and would help anyone in need. He was a caring Father and Uncle. He took pride in all that he did. He will be truly missed by his family and friends. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.

