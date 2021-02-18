Vincent Candelaria

57, passed away on February 14, 2021 after a long illness. He is survived by his daughter, Melisa; his son, Paul Junior; his mother, Mollie Candelaria; his brothers, Jude Candelaria, Anthony Candelaria, Charles Candelaria and Christopher Candelaria along with many nieces and nephews. Vincent was preceded in death by his father, Robert Candelaria and his brothers, Nick Candelaria, Steve Candelaria and Mark Candelaria. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.