Vincent LaMantia

LaMantia, Vincent

Vincent August LaMantia passed peacefully at home in Tucson, Arizona, called to his Eternal Rest on November 1, 2021.

Vince was well-loved, a great story teller, respected and forthright - valuing integrity and family loyalty.

He was the youngest child of Sicilian immigrants, Philip and Anna (Vinci) LaMantia and was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 8, 1927.

He served in the United States Army in the Philippines and was honorably discharged.

Vince's career highlights included working in the family business at LaMantia Bros. Arrigo Company produce market in Chicago. After moving his family to Tucson, Vince joined the TPD "The Force", as a police officer. Several years later, he worked for Merrill Lynch. Vince later owned and operated Campbell Plaza Liquors and Agri-Chemical Products bringing him back to work in the produce industry which he specialized.

Vince and Lois Terese (Ryan) were married in 1957, until her passing in 2014 in which they had five children. He was a great Dad and they were loving and supporting parents.