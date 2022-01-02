Vincin Newton

NEWTON, Vincin R.
89, died on November 12, 2021. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carole and first-born daughter, Linda. Vincin is survived by his remaining children, Patricia (Larry), Sharon, Kimberly, Mark (Diana), John (Junko). Vincin served In the US Army as a pole lineman in the Signal Corps. He worked for the phone company for 42 years, retiring from US West in 1994. Viewing from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Pantano Christian Church, 1755 S. Houghton Rd.
