On Tuesday, May 4, 2021, Viola Figueroa, loving wife and mother of three sons, passed away at the age of 91. Viola is survived by her husband Joe, their three sons, Joe, Carlos and Jim; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Viola was born on October 27, 1929 in Tucson, AZ to Aldolfo Quihuis and Beatrice Garcia. She grew up on a ranch and loved every minute of it. After graduating from cosmetology school at a young age, she opened Viola's Salon of Beauty and ran her own beauty shop for over 50 years. Over the years, she won several awards and contests for her artistic ability to style women's hair. She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved to work in her yard. Viola and Joe were married in AZ, on October 16, 1945. During their 76 years together, they made many wonderful friends and despite many challenges lived a full and satisfying life. She will live forever in the hearts of those whose lives she has touched. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.