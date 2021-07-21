Virgil Maurice

MAURICE, Virgil "Pat"

6/10/1928 - 7/15/2021

Died peacefully at home next to his wife of 66 years. Born June 10, 1928 in Emerson Nebraska. He left Nebraska in 1962 to start a business in Tucson. He is preceded in death by his son, Terence Maurice. He is survived by his wife, Josephine; daughters, Candice (Mike); grandson, Jesse; step-grandchildren, Marie, Victoria, Joseph; Patricia (Keith); step-grandchildren, Chelsea, Carlie, Colbea, Tonya (Robert); step-grandchild, Michael; step-great-grandchild, Amanda and many nieces and nephews.

He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed telling his war stories. He was a self-employed Exxon dealer for many years in Tucson and touched many lives throughout his career. He enjoyed traveling the United States with his family in his motor home. He also loved going to Nebraska and Iowa to visit all his relatives and to spend time on the farm he grew up on. He was a dedicated church member and a member of the Knights of Columbus for many years.

He was a devoted loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle. He was the anchor and hero of our family.

The family wishes to thank all those that helped him throughout his difficult few months.

Viewing is Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary beginning at 6:00 p.m. Funeral Mass is Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Holy Hope Cemetery following the funeral. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.