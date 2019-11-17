CLARK-WEBB, Virginia Ann
81, of Tucson, AZ. died on October 23, 2019. She passed surrounded by her family and loved ones. She is survived by her children, Annette Simper, Brent Webb, Dorothy Flood and their father, Joe Webb. She has five grandchildren, Chris, Kristen (deceased), Zachari, Corbin, Kyle and seven great-grandchildren. One of five siblings, she is survived by two brothers, Harry Clark, Burt Clark, and one sister, Jackie Helton. One sister, Martha Meyer is deceased. Memorial Service to be held at The Vision Church 7511 N. Benet Dr. Tucson, AZ 85743, on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME