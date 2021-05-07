Virginia Lester

With great sorrow and with gratitude for her shining example of a life well-lived, we mourn the passing of our dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Virginia Elizabeth Lester, who died on Sunday, May 2, 2021. Born April 23, 1925, in St. Louis, Missouri, to James Thomas Flannigan and Alta Williams Flannigan. Virginia leaves behind eight children, Joseph (Debi), Thomas (Mila), Judith Gentry (Jim), Mary Barhydt (Ralph), Kathleen Neighbor (Scott), Richard (Bonnie), William and Martha Collity (Tim); 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. We know that right now Virginia is joyfully reunited with her dear husband James Wilson Lester, with whom she shared nearly 56 years of marriage, who died in 2002. We realize how blessed we've been.