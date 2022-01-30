Virginia Posey

passed away at the age of 78, from progressive Multiple Sclerosis with her family by her side on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at her home in Oro Valley, AZ. She was born in Flint, MI in 1943 to Titus and Victoria (Pardell) Kozlowski. She attended school in Flint, MI and received her Bachelors and PhD at Michigan State University and her Masters at Arizona State University. She was employed by the Arizona Department of Education in the 1970's and 80's as an adjunct professor at Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona. She spent her life advocating for people with special needs and at-risk populations, proud of her time serving on the Navajo, Hopi, and Apache Reservations. She met her husband, Steve while teaching at the UofA and had her daughter, Amala in 1982. She spent the last 30 years working as a Senior Research Associate for Comprehensive Adult Student Assessment Systems (C.A.S.A.S.) based in San Diego, CA telecommuting from Oro Valley, AZ. She is survived by her husband, Steve Posey; daughter, Amala Posey-Monk (Bentley) and granddaughters, Geneva and Norah Monk of Lewis, CO. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Arrangement by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.