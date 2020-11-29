Virginia Ravashiere

RAVASHIERE, Virginia Ruth (Rainey)
The world lost a kind soul, Virginia Ruth (Rainey) Ravashiere, 96, on November 11, 2020, in Tucson, AZ. "Ginna" was preceded in death by husband Nicky (2016) and is survived by children Christina Medvescek (Ron), Tucson and David Ravashiere (Sophia), Chandler; grandchildren, Sarah, Nicholas and Eli (Kristina) Medvescek and beloved nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and friends. Ginna grew up in East Lansing, MI, and graduated from Michigan State. She enlisted in the WAVES during WWII, serving in communications. A devoted first-grade teacher for several years, Ginna never lost her delight in children. After moving 14 times for Nicky's career, she developed a keen interest in real estate and earned her realtor's license. Her favorite things included the MSU Spartans, ice cream, fishing, travel, bridge, Scrabble, spending time with family and friends, and more. Despite losing the ability to walk in later life, she never lost her sense of humor. Donate in her memory to Special Olympics-Arizona, the Humane Society of Southern Arizona, or the American Heart Association. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.