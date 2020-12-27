Virginia Reynolds

REYNOLDS, Virginia Mary
Rachel Foley
102, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. She was born in Saint Paul, Minnesota on May 14, 1918 to Daniel and Mary Foley.
As a girl, Virginia was the acknowledged jacks champion on her block. To the despair of her mother, Virginia's knuckles were often raw from having scraped her hand along the concrete during competition.
All her life she showed a special fondness for working class people. Once, when Virginia was about five, her parents searched all over the house for their missing daughter and later found her shoveling dirt with the sewer repairmen down the street. She had been so excited to join the workmen that she mistakenly put on her dress inside out. Virginia never worried about things that didn't really matter.
She excelled also at croquet, where her mallet often sent a competitor's ball sailing far down the street. In her final match, at age 98, Virginia handily dispatched four of her children and two grandsons. She had little patience and showed no mercy. She once whacked Bobby Olson on the head with her Geography book when he tried to kiss her.
Virginia took up cooking at an early age, not because she enjoyed the hobby, but because she needed a supply of fudge for a neighbor's pet mice. The girls named the mouse couple Rosie and Maurice.
As teenagers, Virginia and her sister Margaret once rented a car when their parents were out of town. The salesman told them he charged by the mile. By chance, the girls noticed the odometer didn't change when they threw the car in reverse, so they drove the rental (nicknamed Lightning) backwards all weekend.
When World War II broke out, Virginia volunteered with the American Red Cross and sailed to England where she endured frequent overhead buzz bombs and bombing raids by Hitler's pilots. She reported being terrified of the bombs and also of the rats that scurried around her apartment. At night, when she heard the V2s, she would promise herself she would return home the next day. But when each morning came, she decided to stay just one more day. Virginia never thought of herself as brave. It was just what she had to do. She remained in England through the end of the war.
While overseas, she married her handsome Lieutenant, Jack Reynolds, in Norwich. Jack and Virginia were the first American pair to be married in England during that war. They remained together until Jack's death in 2009. The couple lived in Los Altos and Redwood City, California and raised five children, all charming and well above average.
Virginia, Jack, her sister, and brother-in-law made frequent trips to Mexico, where they enjoyed many Grand Adventures. Virginia studied Spanish to help with the travel and did well except for a few unfortunate linguistic misunderstandings. Once, instead of telling a waiter she was hungry, she mistakenly told him she had a man.
Virginia was active all her life. She was, at various times, a homemaker, a teacher of ESL, a writer, and a naturalist for the city of Palo Alto, California. She played a crisp game of tennis until well into her sixties.
In 2018, she took her family, including children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren on a cruise to Mexico to celebrate her 100th birthday. The entire ship assembly sang Happy Birthday to her.
Virginia is survived by her kid sister Margaret, aged only 100, her five children, three grandsons, and two great-grandchildren.
She led a life marked by passion. Virginia was an avid birder, and she loved to sketch. She adored her friends, cared deeply about all animals, and cried every time she heard "Camelot," sung by Richard Burton. She championed the great and the small and never forgot to thank someone who showed kindness. She would bristle and vow to fight to the death if she thought someone wasn't getting a fair shake. Virginia relished life. She lived vibrantly and left her mark in the world.
Her family misses her oh, so very much. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION.