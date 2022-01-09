Virginia Richardson

Ginny began painting by age 10, and created art spanning seven decades. She completed a BFA from Alfred University in 1972 and worked as head of the graphics department for the city of Cambridge, MA. Some of her most treasured works come from the year in Paris and time spent in northern New Mexico, where she felt a spiritual connection and returned as often as possible. She painted large-scale performance pieces, usually in under an hour, in settings from schools to churches. She made her last drawing on November 13, 2021, at her beloved Ghost Ranch in northern New Mexico. Her work has been exhibited locally and nationally, reviewed in the Arizona Daily Star, and hangs in the homes of individuals as well as churches across the US and internationally.

Ginny earned an MA degree from the University of Arizona in 1993, balancing graduate school with parenting a toddler and teenager. She was a counselor and art therapist with Carondelet Hospice, where she created art with people who were dying and their families. She courageously spoke out about mental health, in times when doing so was rare. She volunteered with many local organizations, a practice she continued even after her illness began. Her faith guided her daily and was central to her identity—most mornings, she spent an hour quietly on her own, praying and drawing. She loved to dance, and she loved to sing. She was a member of the choir of every church she attended. She was especially active in the St. Andrew's and St. Philip's communities. She benefitted deeply from the Parkinson Wellness Recovery (PWR!) Gym and community for nearly a decade. Ginny navigated a long and difficult illness with tenacity and grace. Her family is deeply grateful to the people who were part of her care team, who became like family.