SHUMAN, Virginia Baker

Tucson - Virginia Shuman, of Tucson, AZ, passed away at the age of 95 on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 of natural causes.

Virginia was born on June 28, 1926 in Lawrenceville, IL as the fifth of six children to the Rev. Walter Baker and Bernice Harrison Baker. She grew up in Hayworth, IL, and met her future husband, Donald Lee Shuman of Morrison, IL at the University of Illinois. They were married December 19, 1947 at the McKinly Foundation on campus. She graduated from the U of I in 1948 with a degree in Music Education and was one of 15 U of I students honored as a Mortar Board member for her scholarship and leadership achievements.

She worked as an elementary and pre-school teacher for most of her 20 years spent in Champaign, Illinois. Virginia was a kind and gentle soul that devoted her life to her husband and four sons. She loved music, giving piano lessons, and served as the choir director at Westminster Presbyterian church for many years. She was an avid tennis fan and player, serving for years as the secretary of the USTA Middle Illinois Tennis Association and winning a silver medal in the Senior Olympics. During her nearly 40 years of retirement in Tucson she was an active member of St, Paul's United Methodist Church, and the national PEO organization.