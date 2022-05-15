Thompson, Virginia H.

Virginia H. Thompson-Born April 30th, 1940 in Jackson, Michigan and passed away May 9, 2022 peacefully in hospice at Peppi's House in Tucson, AZ.

Virginia Thompson graduated from Jackson Highschool, married James David Hill (PGA Professional), had three children, and traveled the U.S. and world supporting the career of her husband. Once divorced "Ginny" met William Thompson, finding love and contentment on his ranch in Kremmiling, Colorado. They were snowbirds in Tucson, AZ.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents (Frank and Virginia Stage), her twin brother (Lynne), her son's (David and Robert Hill), her husband's (J. David Hill and William Thompson).

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law (Laura and Jeff Lempe); her grandchildren (Amber, Christine, Carrie and Gabe), her daugher-in-law (Meredythe Hill-VanDusen), her favorite cousin and his wife (Howard and Carol Miller) as well as extended family and friends.

Virginia loved gardening, water aerobics, cooking, shopping at Chicos, picnics, and most of all spending time with her family and friends. Private services. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local animal shelter. The family would like to thank Virginia's kind neighbors and friends for brightening her days at her home in Tucson, AZ. Bring's Funeral Home.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

