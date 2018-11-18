VISCOMI, Antoinette (Sugameli)
96, died November 14, 2018 at home with her family by her side. Antoinette "Anne" was born November 10, 1922 in Brooklyn, NY, the first child born to Lucia and Rocco Sugameli. In 1946, she married Joseph Viscomi. They had two daughters and created a beautiful life together and home where family and friends gathered and were always welcomed in NY and later in Tucson. Anne was a loving, caring mother and grandmother, and an excellent cook. She so enjoyed her currency-exchange job at Kennedy Airport in NY, also playing pinochle and scrabble, crocheting, and doing crossword puzzles in her spare time. However, her biggest joy was watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow and being a big part of their lives. Anne is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph and is survived by her daughters, Francine and Lucille; her three grandchildren, Estelle, William (Lori) and Stephen (Holly); seven great-grandchildren, Lailah, William, Nicholas, Stephen Jr., Joseph, Zachary and Grace. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. with Rosary from 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 19, 2018 at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, 8090 N. Northern Ave., Tucson, AZ. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at 12:00 p.m., at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 8650 N. Shannon, Tucson, AZ, with interment at Holy Hope Cemetery following.