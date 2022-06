90, passed on May 26, 2022. Born February 28,1932 in Johnstown, PA. A longtime Tucson resident, and RN. Predeceased by husband, Richard and daughter, Vicki. Survived by children, Julie (Tom) and Mark (Kim); 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 3 sisters and a large extended family. Services June 10, 2022 at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 9:30 a.m. Rosary, 10 a.m. Visitation, 11 a.m. service. Entombment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery.