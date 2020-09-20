Vivian Whiteman

WHITEMAN, Vivian P.
born in Follansbee, West Virginia 1925, passed away on July 26, 2020 at the age of 95. While only a couple of family members were allowed to be with her, she was in everyone's hearts and prayers.
Vivian was a graduate of Ambridge High School, Pennsylvania, class of 1943. She went on to attend West Penn Hospital School of Nursing under the Cadet Nurse Corps Act, graduating in 1946. Following graduation, Vivian moved to Tempe, Arizona where she met and married William R. "Bob" Holt in 1949. As a member of the U.S. Air Force, Bob's career would take them to many parts of the world. At the time of Bob's death the family was stationed in Topeka, Kansas, where Vivian was a psychiatric nurse at Menninger Hospital. She would return to Arizona in 1972 making her home in Tucson. There she became the day program director at the Southern Arizona Mental Health Clinic. After a visit from a long-time friend, Albert E. "Gene" Whiteman, he and Vivian married in 1976 and would settle in Fox Chapel, Pennsylvania, outside of Pittsburgh. The couple would move back to Tucson in 1987 where they became active members of Desert Skies United Methodist Church. In 2012 Vivian would choose Friendship Village Tempe (FVT) as her home.
Vivian was a devout member of the United Methodist Church her entire life. There she would find strength in faith, comfort and community as she sang in the choir, played the organ, and participated in the United Methodist Women (UMW) charity organization, among many other things. Vivian credits her passion for music to her father. She was a talented musician and had a wonderful singing voice. As a fan of jazz and gospel music she was a front-row regular at the Friendship Village concerts. Vivian was an avid reader and when her eyesight failed she could be found most days listening to books on tape. She was always curious and would often say she loved learning something new. Vivian was very much a people person. She valued decades old friendships with whom she kept in touch and enjoyed making many new friends at FVT.
Vivian is survived by her children, Michael (Barbara) Holt, Scott (Takako) Holt and Susan Reed; stepdaughters, Virginia Mae (Les) Hopkins, Jennifer Hodill, Valerie Robey (whom she loved as her own); nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Vivian is preceded in death by her second husband, Albert E. Whiteman (2009); first husband, William R. Holt (1967); daughter, Kristi L. Holt (1980); her parents, Fred and Viola Cassidy, and her five siblings.
Vivian's ashes will be interred at Desert Skies United Methodist Church Memorial Garden. A Memorial Service will be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Vivian's honor to Desert Skies United Methodist, 3255 N. Houghton Rd., Tucson, Arizona, 85749, United Methodist Women (UMW) Legacy Fund or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by TEMPE MORTUARY.
