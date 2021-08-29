Vivian Young

 Skip to main content
YOUNG, Vivian Reilly

departed this earthly realm and ascended to heaven, Thursday, August 19, 2021. Her passion for God, family, wisdom and kindness are part of her rich legacy. She was well-loved, respected and will be immeasurably missed. She is survived by her son, Keith; grandson, Keion; brother, Lewis; sister, Tan as well as innumerable beloved family members and friends.

ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME will help family and friends honor her homegoing with a Mass and Rosary to be held at St. Peter and Paul Cathedral, Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.

