 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Viviano Leon

Viviano Leon

  • Updated

LEON, Viviano A.

85, passed away September 6, 2021. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (South Chapel) 240 S. Stone Ave., with a Rosary recited at 8:30 a.m. Mass will follow, 10:00 a.m. at St. Augustine's Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave. Interment on Thursday, September 16, 2021, 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Phoenix, AZ. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Way to 'wow' outreach prospects into actually opening your emails

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News