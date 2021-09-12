Viviano Leon

LEON, Viviano A.
85, passed away September 6, 2021. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (South Chapel) 240 S. Stone Ave., with a Rosary recited at 8:30 a.m. Mass will follow, 10:00 a.m. at St. Augustine's Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave. Interment on Thursday, September 16, 2021, 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Phoenix, AZ. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.
