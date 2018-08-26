VON BROOK, Jacci
died suddenly July 12, 2018 at age 62. Born in NJ and employed 18 years as Program Planner for Ohaus Scale Corporation before moving to Tucson in 1998. She was preceded in death by her father, John Kotlaba and sister, Mindy. She is survived by her mother, Barbara; brother, John; partner, Rob Sample; nephews, John and Adam and niece, Jasmine. Memorial Service will be at New Spirit Lutheran Church, 8701 E. Old Spanish Trail Tucson, AZ, Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. Donations may be made to New Spirit.