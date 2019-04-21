WADE, James C.
Jim peacefully left this world on March 23, 2019 at the age of 91, joining his wife of 63 years, Audrey, who preceded him in death in 2010. After his 1946 discharge from the Navy, he moved from Minnesota to Tucson, where he graduated from U of A Eller College of Management. While providing for his amazing wife and his six children, (Steve, Cathy, Margaret, Paul, John and Robert), he sought to be a loving husband, father and committed volunteer, sharing his talents and dedication with Arizona Desert Museum, Sahuaro Little League, Rincon Kiwanis and The Presbyterian Church. As an active Charter Member of Christ Presbyterian Church, his leadership skills were always in demand, as well as his bass voice in the choir from 1956 forward. His legacy includes 14 grandchildren, three great-grandsons and a great-granddaughter on the way. He touched many people with his kindness and faithfulness. A Life Celebration will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Christ Presbyterian Church, 6565 E. Broadway Blvd at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the church or the Desert Museum are preferrred. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN MORTUARY.