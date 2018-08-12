WADE, Robert J.
75, passed away at home in Sahuarita, AZ on June 27, 2018. Robert lived in the Kansas City area and worked for the airlines in different positions until 1983 when TWA transferred him to California and promoted him to Station Manager at the John Wayne Airport. Robert became an American Airlines Cargo Manager. In 2007, he retired from American Airlines and moved to Tucson, Arizona. Retirement did not suit Robert, so he found a position as a Sun Tran driver. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Caridad and five children. Services will be on Thursday, August 16, 2018 at San Martin de Porres Catholic Church, 15440 S. Santa Rita Road, Sahuarita, AZ 85629. Rosary at 11:00 a.m. and Mass at noon, with interment at GREEN VALLEY MORTUARY AND CEMETERY.