WAKEFIELD, Barbara Jean Williams
beloved wife and mother, died peacefully in the embrace of her husband and daughter on Friday, October 26, 2018, in Tucson. She was a daughter of the late Brigadier General Robert M. and Jeanne Chase Williams. Born in Charlottesville, Virginia, she was educated in the U.S., Europe and Asia, in schools near Army installations where her father was stationed. Barbara, "Bunny" to friends and family, was a graduate of the University of Kentucky. She was an avid tennis fan and was a ranked amateur in the sport as a teen. She was a tireless volunteer and served as a patient advocate for the Ronald McDonald House, an officer in the PTA, a reader of recorded books for the visually impaired, and a consumer advocate. Most importantly, she was a devoted and cherished homemaker, wife, mother, and grandmother. From age 12 to the time of her death, Barbara waged a courageous battle against Type One (Juvenile) diabetes and far exceeded her doctors' expectations. Barbara leaves behind her husband, William; daughter, Jennifer Flagg (Andrew); grandsons, Benjamin and Alexander, all of Tucson; sister, Karen Chase Williams (Kenneth Wheeler), of Conn.; nieces, Laura Jeanne Briggs (Jennifer) of Mass., and Amy Haynes (Andy) of Conn.; grandnieces, Julia, Alicia and Maribel; grandnephew, Jackson and many cousins, E. Pomeroy Williams, George Williams, Pamela Orr Hazard, Joan Dean Parker, Michael and Joy Chase, Patti Gearhart and Julian Williams. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Simsbury, Connecticut, on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. A Memorial Service will also be held at St. Phillip's In the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave., Tucson, on Saturday, January 26, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.