WALN, James (Jay) W.
96, of Tucson passed peacefully to heaven on November 25, 2018. Jay was born in Greenfield, Ohio on April 2, 1922 to Neil B. and Lois E. (Neer) Waln. At age one, Jay, an only child, moved with his parents to Springfield, Ohio where he lived until he moved his own family to Tucson in 1957. Jay graduated from Springfield High School in 1941 and joined the Ohio Bell Telephone Company as an installer/repairman. He enlisted in the US Army Signal Corp in 1942 to fight in World War II. After serving two years with the Army's Second Corp in North Africa, Italy and Sicily, Jay returned home to Ohio and resumed his career with the Ohio Bell Telephone Company. In total, Jay worked for 41 years as a Central Office Repairman for the Ohio Bell Telephone Company and later the Mountain Bell Telephone Company in Arizona. In 1946 Jay married his first wife, Cleo Tingley, and, due to Cleo's health, moved his family, now with son, Jim and daughter, Judy, to Tucson in 1957 where he spent the rest of his life. Once in Tucson Jay volunteered as an adult leader in the Boy Scouts of America as Scoutmaster of Troop 109 for 10 years and later as a District Commissioner for the Boy Scouts. Jay was also a long time volunteer for The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona and the Primavera Foundation - Men's Shelter in Tucson. As a member of Christ Church United Methodist in Tucson since 1962, Jay was a long time volunteer as an usher and a Trustee. Jay was also a member of Adobe Lodge #41 - Free & Accepted Masons of Tucson and an endowed member of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry holding the 32nd degree honor. Jay, an avid golfer into his 80s, greatly enjoyed hunting and fishing including trips to Alaska for the big salmon. After the passing of his wife Cleo in 1980, Jay married Ruby Maylene Buschmeyer. After retiring in 1982, Jay took up golf, earned his private pilot's license and flew single engine aircraft for over 25 years. As an aviation buff he studied aviation history, especially World War II aircraft, and visited several former World War II air bases while vacationing in England. In addition, Jay and Maylene enjoyed trips to Alaska, Scotland and sailed the Rhine River in Germany. Jay is survived by his son, James Waln (Clara) of Tucson; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Jay was predeceased by his first wife, Cleo, second wife Ruby Maylene Waln; daughter, Judy Ann Walkup and his grandson, Scott MacVittie. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, December 9, 2018, 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Christ Church United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 655 N. Craycroft Rd. in Tucson. Memorial donations in Jay's name can be made to Christ Church United Methodist Endowment Fund, 655 N. Craycroft Rd, Tucson, AZ 85711 or Pima Air and Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ 85756. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY & CEMETERY.