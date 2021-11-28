KAUZ, Walt "Walter"

81, of Tucson, AZ, passed away peacefully on November 15, 2021.

Walt was born on July 30, 1940 in Queens, NY. After he graduated from Manhattan High School of Aviation Trades in 1958, he went on to study technical science at Long Island University. Following his graduation from the University, he started his career as a Buyer. Working in New York, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Tucson under companies including McDonald Douglas, Motorola, Hughes and Raytheon he finally retired in Tucson, AZ.

Walt enjoyed spending time fishing, boating, RVing, and the company of his friends and family. Through all of his years, Walt found great peace and solace while spending time working in his garden. One of the most import things to Walt was his faith. In his later years he reconnected with his Lutheran beliefs and enjoyed attending the Sunday morning services and weekday bible studies.