Walter Bailey

Walter left this life on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Tucson Medical Center, the same place he began it 71 years ago. He was the son of Jack and Peggy Bailey and the oldest of three brothers. Dan attended TUSD schools, from elementary to high school, graduating from Palo Verde High School in 1969. After graduation, he was anxious to follow his dad's example and joined the US Navy. After serving his country, Dan began college at the University of Arizona. He initially took education classes thinking they would help as a springboard to advance him in another field, but Dan quickly learned that teaching was something that he enjoyed and was good at, and he graduated with a bachelor' degree in education. Dan did his student teaching at Lowell Smith Elementary School on the Air Force base and was offered a full-time position as a kindergarten teacher. In the meantime, Dan rekindled a relationship with someone who he had met in middle school, Lynda Steves. They first met when they were in a play together in 8th grade. They both shared a sense of humor and they dated on and off through high school and college. They married in Las Vegas on July 16, 1973. They would go on to have four children, two daughters and two sons. As Dan continued his time with TUSD he became a lifelong learner. He earned a master's degree in education, another master's degree in educational counseling from University of Phoenix, a diploma from LaSalle Extension University in Law for Executive Leadership, and Doctor of Philosophy from Columbia Pacific University. Dan went on to teach almost every grade, to counsel middle school students, work as a high school vice principal, and then to principal at Catalina High School. He retired from TUSD and then spent several years as a principal and superintendent of rural Pomerene School District. Dan then returned to TUSD as an academic and behavior consultant that he worked diligently on for many months before his diagnosis. Dan was an active member of the LDS Church, a committed Christian, and believed in treating others with respect. He taught early morning seminary, and he was so proud of his students. Dan was a lover of sports, especially football. Over the years he first officiated football, then coached Pop Warner, before coaching high school football at Sabino and Sahuaro High Schools, and track at Palo Verde. The Sahuaro High School football team that Dan coached won the Arizona state championship in 1994. He loved U of A football and had season tickets for many years, even in the recent years when they weren't as fun to watch! Dan had many interests and talents, but he cherished his family most of all. He was loved by all that were lucky enough to meet him, and will be forever remembered as a great educator, coach, father, husband, and a follower of Christ. Dan is survived by his wife of 49 years, Lynda. He is also survived by his oldest daughter, Cami Bailey Castle (husband Doug); his oldest son, Sean Bailey (wife Joanna); youngest son, Ryan Bailey (wife Rachel); brother, Jim Bailey and sister-in-law, Barbara Bailey of Ukiah, California, and their three daughters, Mindy, Katie and Holly and his youngest brother, Mark Bailey of Tucson. Dan leaves behind his good friend Ray Snarls, his blind cattle dog. Dan was predeceased by his parents, Jack and Peggy Bailey, and his youngest daughter, Kelli Bailey Bonn. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.