Walter "Grafton" Berger, age 86, a resident of Tucson died March 18, 2023. He is survived by his wife, Gillian Steel, and his sons, Dr. William Berger and wife, Mrs. Laura Berger, their children, Lauren, Henry, Jackson, and Charlie of Tucson, Az, Mr. Casey Berger and wife, Mrs. Inger Wray Berger, their children Catherine, Christian, and Carson of Houston, Tx, and Mr. Robert Berger and wife, Mrs. Molly Berger, their children Rylee, Hannah, Jacob, Alison, and Alexander of Denver, Co. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Walter Otto Berger and Vesta Grafton Berger, and sister Ms. Marcia Berger of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Grafton Berger was born and raised in Albuquerque and graduated from Albuquerque High School in 1954. He attended Dartmouth College until 1958 graduating with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. He then served in the U.S. Army before receiving his MBA from Harvard Business School in 1962. A devoted father, husband, and grandfather, there was nothing Grafton loved more than his family. He was very proud of his sons, their spouses, his 12 grandchildren and all their various accomplishments and adventures. He spent the majority of his career as the Chief Financial Officer of Burr Brown Corporation after a few years as a management consultant in Cleveland, OH for Price Waterhouse. His business travels were far and wide, spawning a love of travel, food, and cultures from around the world. After retiring from Burr Brown, Grafton spent time studying Comparative Religion and Philosophy at the University of Arizona and as a fractional CFO for various companies. A longtime member of Tucson Country Club and Rotary of Tucson, Grafton enjoyed skiing, golf, and tennis throughout his life. In his retirement, Grafton participated in a variety of social groups with two of his favorites being Los Charros del Desierto and The Sons of Orpheus Choir. Grafton also traveled extensively with Jill, leveraging her home in the UK as a jumping off spot to locations across Europe and Asia for the past 16 years. Grafton will be dearly missed by all that knew him and the family requests that, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to The Alzheimer's Association.