Walter Laos

  • Updated

Walter W. Laos DDS, passed away on Oct. 18, 2022. He was born on Nov. 1, 1930, in Tucson to Walter Esparza Laos and Julia Felix Laos. He was a 4th generation Tucsonan and spent his early years building and racing hot rods. After serving his country during the Korean War in the Navy he graduated from the University of Arizona and the Loyola School of Dentistry and went on to practice dentistry here for over 50 years. His many passions included golf, hunting, fishing, gardening, and world travel with his wife Donna. Together they enjoyed many adventures and made countless friends. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Donna, his children Walter Jr. (Barbara), daughters Jacqueline and Julie Ann, sister Natalie Alice, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Julia, his brother Charles, and his son Brian. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.

