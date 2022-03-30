Walter MacDonald

He once regretted leaving a used book store and not buying a specific bird book. They had two copies, but he wanted the one with the pretty leaves pressed into it. After several days of anxiety, he made his way back to the bookstore, bought the book, came home and framed the leaves, beaming with pride right up until I informed him those were marijuana leaves.

He loved the first time I made margaritas (equal parts tequila, lime juice and triple sec), and although they were large margaritas and I was out of limes, he really wanted a second one. So he made one with grapefruit juice. He then tripped and ran into a parked car, after which he agreed that I was right, he really didn't need a second margarita.

He was terrified of alarm systems, including when my parents had one installed in their house. He decided to set it to "armed / at home" before going to bed, but he accidentally set it to "armed / away." He panicked and started yelling that the alarm was going to go off and the cops would be called, and ran outside. In his underwear. So my mom got up, grumbled "for pete's sake!", turned off the alarm and told my dad to come inside.