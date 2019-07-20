RIGGS, Walter Donald
81, of Sahuarita passed away peacefully July 19, 2019. "Wally" was born on April 17, 1938 in Carrizozo, New Mexico to Walter T. and Anna Macdonald Riggs. Wally is survived by his wife of 46 years, Ellie Riggs; children, Walter Stephen Riggs of Tucson; Keri Anne Riggs Smith (Joe) of Chandler; Kenneth Walter Riggs of Sahuarita; and his daughters through marriage, Kimberly Beth Friesen of Round Rock, TX; and Kathy Lynn Pyle of Midland, TX. Grandchildren, Joshua Riggs (Mari), Kyle Slouha, Ryan Slouha, Peyton Clay (Zeke), Walter Riggs II, Jackson Smith, and Baron Smith. Great-grandchildren, Jacob Riggs, Emilee Riggs, Aidan Slouha, and best friend for 74 years, Marvin Pfeiffer. Wally is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Janie Boss and son, Donald Riggs. Wally owned and operated Wally's Auto Repair in Tucson for 27 years. There will be a viewing followed by a gravesite ceremony on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 9:00 a.m. at Funeraria del Angel South Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL.