Walter Tober

Walter Ernest Tober died at home on September 12, 2022 following a brief battle with cancer. He was born on November 10, 1933 in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Ernest Tober and Mollie (Semrau) Tober. Walter graduated from WestTech High School in Cleveland. In 1956, he graduated with a BS in Electrical Engineering from Case Western Reserve. In 1958, Walter moved to Tucson, AZ where he began working at Hughes Aircraft. At Hughes, Walter met his bride of 62 years, Madeleine (Preciado) Tober. Madeleine was only 18 when the couple met; they married at St. Phillip's in 1960. Walter enjoyed being with his family, camping, fishing, and reading. His first trip to Rocky Point, Mexico in 1960 initiated a lifetime of international travel. Walter also enjoyed ice cream, a good dark beer, and playing games with his grandchildren. Walter was a kind and patient man. He faithfully loved his wife and nurtured his children with consistency and devotion. Walter was known for being honest and principled. He also had a wonderful dry sense of humor. In addition to his parents, Walter was predeceased by his sister, Delores Stone. Surviving in addition to his wife, Madeleine Tober, is his son, Chris Tober and his wife Diane, of Tucson; daughter, Kristen Tober and her husband Glen Halvorson of Scottsdale; daughter, Adrienne Tober and her husband David Laney of La Jolla. Walter had 14 grandchildren: Logan, Shelby, Cameron, and Mitchell (Chris and Diane); T.J., Taylor, Dustin, Ben, Blanca, Grace, Asher, and Samuel (Glen and Kristen); Christopher and Morgan (David and Adrienne). Walter had two great-grandchildren, Stella and Juliet (T.J. and Gabriella). Funeral Service to be held in Carlsbad, CA. Those who wish to remember Walt in a special way make gifts in his memory to The Cancer Research Institute, Web Donation 29 Broadway, Floor 4, New York, NY 10006-3111or give.cancerreasearch.org/site/Donation. Donations can also be given to St. Michaels's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church at 2727 Carlsbad Blvd, Carlsbad, CA 92008.