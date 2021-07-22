Waly Krotenberg

After much chasing, on May 30, 1957, Waly married Stanley Krotenberg. The marriage didn't start like many newlyweds. They honeymooned in Mexico; during which Stanley acquired polio and was hospitalized in Mexico City with paralysis and respiratory failure. With Waly's medical experience, she recognized the severity of the symptoms and contacted the US Embassy who arranged for immediate transport of Stanley to Tucson by an US Airforce plane equipped with an iron lung. Stanley survived that episode and after years of rehabilitation and support from Waly, was left with only a minor disability.

Waly and Stanley opened Abbey Funeral Chapel in 1970. Waly worked tirelessly to build a successful business. For nearly fifty years Waly provided compassionate assistance to families that had lost loved ones. In her spare time Waly owned and operated a beauty salon and flower shop that were located next door to the funeral home. Throughout the day she would walk back and forth tending to the needs of each business.

In 1980 Waly made her first of many trips back to Latvia. After Latvia regained independence in 1991, Waly returned and purchased a home that she would visit every summer. Waly enjoyed spending her summers in Latvia connecting with childhood friends and their families.