Warren Gungle

Warren Calvin "Cal" Gungle, 96, died the morning of October 6, 2022, in the comfort of his home. Cal was born on November 27, 1925, in Edinburg, Pennsylvania, the son of Ira J. and Hazel Edna Wire Gungle. Cal grew up and graduated from high school in Poland, Ohio. He served during World War II and was honorably discharged in 1946, with the rank of Sergeant. Cal graduated from Ohio State University in 1946 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Physics in 1951. Cal married Dorothy Jean "Dot" Bauman on September 11, 1949; they celebrated 59 years of marriage, until her passing on September 24, 2008. Cal was hired out of college by Sylvania Electric Products, Inc. in Salem, Massachusetts. He worked as a research and development lighting engineer in Salem and later Danvers, Massachusetts for 40 years, retiring in 1991. Cal was an author on 29 papers, an inventor on 31 patents and a Fellow of the Illuminating Engineering Society. Cal enjoyed camping, hiking and backpacking, and summited all 48 of the four-thousand foot peaks in New Hampshire. He also ran regularly, something for which he was known throughout his life. He completed his final 5K foot race at the age of 92. In 1992, Cal and Dot moved back to Poland where he volunteered for numerous organizations, in particular Habitat for Humanity where he was a volunteer until August of 2022. In 2016, he received a ServeOhio Award from Governor John R. Kasich. Cal was an active member of the Poland United Methodist Church and a former member of Holy Trinity United Methodist Church of Danvers, Massachusetts. Cal's life and legacy is that of selfless giving of his time and support to his community. Cal maintained his physical and spiritual fitness to his final days, along with his good humor, and interest in the lives and wellbeing of those around him. He was a good guy and will be greatly missed. Cal leaves his children, Patricia Lynn Gillett and Bruce (Carolyn Campbell) Gungle, all of Tucson, Arizona; a grandson, Christopher Gillett; two granddaughters; and a great-granddaughter. In addition to his parents and wife, Cal was preceded in death by two infant daughters, Sarah Jean and Carol Ann; siblings, Maxine Ostovich and Gordon Gungle; and son-in-law, Kyle Gillett. Funeral services were handled by Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Ohio. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.beckerobits.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial tributes go to Habitat for Humanity of Mahoning Valley, 1919 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, Ohio 44502.