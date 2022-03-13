Warren Hatcher

passed away on February 17, 2022. Warren was born on June 23, 1949, in Charleston, MS, the only child of Jamie and June Gay Hatcher. He enjoyed a 44-year career at Texas Instruments and Raytheon. In 1972, he earned a BS degree in Electrical Engineering from Mississippi State University. He earned an MS degree in Electrical Engineering in 1974 from Southern Methodist University. He served as a design engineer, primarily in the field of radar, as a re-engineering and Six Sigma practitioner, and a program manager for complex electronic designs. He was a member of Theta Tau Engineering Fraternity, and the Institute for Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE). He attended The Heights Baptist Church in Richardson, TX, and Catalina Foothills Church in Tucson, AZ. He married Tricia Morgan Hatcher from Memphis after the best blind date of his life in his senior year at MSU. He has two daughters, Melanie Hatcher Randle (Eric), and Angela Hatcher, and two exceptional grandchildren, Ava and Reid Randle. A "Celebration of Life" will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Catalina Foothills Church. Memorial gifts can be directed to the MSU Foundation, 100 Hunter Henry Blvd., Mississippi State, MS 39762, or Catalina Foothills Church (PCA), 2150 E. Orange Grove Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85718 or The Heights Baptist Church, 201 W. Renner Rd., Richardson, TX 75080.