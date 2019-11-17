LYNCH, Warren Thomas
88, passed on November 7, 2019 with his family by his side. Born on October 7, 1931 in New York City, he spent most of his youth in Haverstraw, NY. In 1978, he moved to Tucson and worked for Sun Tran. Warren was a Korean War veteran and gun enthusiast. He was passionate about family history research, and spent his free time reading military history books. He was a devoted husband and loving father. He was quick with a joke and quicker with a helping hand. A friendly and generous man, he was loved by many in his community. Warren is survived by his children, Henry, Anthony, Warren Jr., Catherine and Desmond and his beloved grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Anne. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Mother of Sorrows Church on Kolb Road. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.