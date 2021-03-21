Warren Nielson

NIELSON, Warren "Donnie"

passed away at his home on March 1, 2021 at the age of 90. He was born in Safford AZ on December 23, 1930. He grew up in Bisbee AZ and then finished high school in Seattle WA. He joined the national guard at 15 and then the Airforce at 18. He served in both the Korean and Vietnam wars. In his 30-year Airforce career he was stationed in Japan, Germany, California, British Columbia and retiring from Davis Monthan AFB in Tucson AZ. He also retired from IBM in 1995.

One of the great privileges of his life was to travel on the Honor Flight with other Veterans to Washington DC. He loved his friends, family and traveling around Arizona.

Warren was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Elaine and his daughter, Shelly. He is survived by his son, Ron (Chrystal); his daughter Becky, his grandchildren, Amanda, Tanner, Antionio, Annika, Dane and Jeremy and his great-grandsons, Jayden and Jace. Warren also leaves behind his girlfriend and companion Jeanne Choquette and her family, who loved Warren like he was their own.

There will be a service on Friday, April 9, 2021 at the Veterans' Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation be made to the Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery Foundations Inc. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.