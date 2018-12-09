WARREN, Roy G. (Rocky) III
70, passed away November 28, 2018. Rocky proudly served his country in the Viet Nam War. Survived by his wife of 47 years, Paula (Wendler) Warren; son, Jon Derek (Andrea Suarez) Warren; daughter, Debra Warren, and four grandsons. He was employed by Newport News Shipyard as a tool and die maker for many years, then found his real vocation as an HVAC specialist at Gloucester County Buildings and Grounds in Virginia. Rocky never met a stranger, and he loved working and mingling with all the Gloucester County employees. After retiring, he and Paula moved to Tucson, AZ., thoroughly enjoying the warm winter weather. He will be laid to rest at Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Marana, AZ, after a brief military tribute on Thursday, December 6, 2018. Arrangements by SENSIBLE CREMATION & FUNERALS.