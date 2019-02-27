WASHBURN, Charles
"Charlie" R. Jr.
Born in Port Huron, Michigan on March 3, 1925. Died in Tucson, Arizona on February 20, 2019. Visitation on Thursday, February 28, 2019, ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel, 1050 N. Dodge Blvd., from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Entombment on Friday, March 1, 2019, South Lawn Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Memorial Service on Sunday, March 3, 2019, Christ Church United Methodist, 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Peppi's Hospice House or Friends of the Pima Public Library.