WASILEWSKI, Theodore
12/20/1944 - 2/4/2019
Our Teddy has begun his journey to heaven and is in the hands of the Lord and will be met by family members and friends in heaven. Theodore R. Wasilewski, a loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 4, 2019, at his home in Tucson. He was born December 20, 1944, in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, to parents, Theodore and Shirley Wasilewski. He was preceded by his parents, Theodore and Shirley; his brother, Gary. He is survived by his wife, Dolores Wasilewski; his sisters, Claudette, Doreen and his brother, Ray; his children, Laura, Kristen, Mark, Chuy, Martin, and several grandkids, nieces and nephews. He will be remembered for his hard work ethic, business expertise, his dedication to family and his caring nature. Family and friends are invited to attend Mass at St. Augustine Cathedral, Friday, February 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., to express love, support and remembrance of our Teddy. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.