WATSON, Opha Jr 3/10/1927 - 4/15/2019
preceded in death by his parents, Opha and Syble Watson and brothers, Edward and Bob Watson. He is survived by daughter, Mary Ann Miller and her husband, Herman Miller; grandsons, Michael and Kenneth; great-granddaughters, Katelyn and Carly; and many nieces and nephews. He served in the Air Force from 1948-1955. After obtaining a bachelor degree in Electrical Engineering from Tri-State College, he came to work at Bell Aero Systems and Hughes at both Tucson and Ft. Huachuca in communications and on missile guidance systems. An outdoorsman, he camped, hunted, fished, and hiked in So. Az. and later in life took up scuba diving. He was an avid reader learning the history and culture of the region. An exceptional man, he is loved and missed by his family. Memorial service was held at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL and internment at So. Az. Veterans Memorial Cemetery.