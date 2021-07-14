 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wayne Anderson

Wayne Anderson

ANDERSON, Wayne Dale "Andy"

Tucson, AZ/Madison, WI - age 86, died peacefully with family by his side in Tucson, AZ, on July 2, 2021. Wayne was born on May 23, 1935, in Oshkosh, WI. Wayne was a 38-year veteran of the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserves. His civilian life was spent serving others as an agent with Prudential Insurance and Rural Metro Fire Department.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 36 years, Karen (nee Moan) Anderson; brother, Terry (Sara) Anderson. As well as four children, six stepchildren, 22 grandchildren and 12 great- grandchildren. Services will be held Monday, July 19, 2021 at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Six egg substitutions for vegan cooking and baking

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News