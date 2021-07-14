Wayne Anderson

ANDERSON, Wayne Dale "Andy"
Tucson, AZ/Madison, WI - age 86, died peacefully with family by his side in Tucson, AZ, on July 2, 2021. Wayne was born on May 23, 1935, in Oshkosh, WI. Wayne was a 38-year veteran of the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserves. His civilian life was spent serving others as an agent with Prudential Insurance and Rural Metro Fire Department.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 36 years, Karen (nee Moan) Anderson; brother, Terry (Sara) Anderson. As well as four children, six stepchildren, 22 grandchildren and 12 great- grandchildren. Services will be held Monday, July 19, 2021 at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.