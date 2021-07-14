Wayne Anderson

Tucson, AZ/Madison, WI - age 86, died peacefully with family by his side in Tucson, AZ, on July 2, 2021. Wayne was born on May 23, 1935, in Oshkosh, WI. Wayne was a 38-year veteran of the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserves. His civilian life was spent serving others as an agent with Prudential Insurance and Rural Metro Fire Department.