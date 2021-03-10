Wayne Corder

CORDER, Wayne Gilbert

91, passed away peacefully at home February 13, 2021, with family by his side.

Wayne was born November 14, 1929, in Springfield, Ohio to the late Rea and Blanche Corder. He had four sisters: Gladys, Thelma, Beverly, and Charlotte.

The family moved to Arizona in the 1940s. Wayne's love of running started early in life and he graduated from Tucson High in 1947 with a track scholarship to the University of Arizona. It was during high school that Wayne met the love of his life, Ruth Lord. The couple married in 1950 and, during their 70 years together, raised three beloved daughters, Betty, Sharon and Janet.

Wayne graduated from UofA and embarked on a career teaching biology, P.E., and coaching track and cross-country, at John Spring Junior High and Palo Verde High School. He loved mentoring and working with youth and was fondly known as "Coach Corder" by his students while his peers dubbed him the "Gentleman Coach" for his kind and professional demeanor. Wayne's years of dedication to teaching and coaching earned him many awards and recognitions throughout his career including Cross Country Coach of the Year in 1983, Arizona High School Track Coaches Hall of Fame in 1988, and Office of Public Instruction Hall of Fame in 1999.