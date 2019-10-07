HARTMANN, Wayne Lee
61, of Tucson, passed away on September 10, 2019. He is survived by his son, Donald R. Hartmann; sister, Joanne M. Hartmann and niece, Aria Davenport. He attended Santa Rita High School and joined the United States Army. A world traveler, he held various occupations including underwater welding, construction/maintenance and long haul-trucking. He took loving care of his mother, Lydia Hartmann and aunt, Rose Ingham, before their deaths. He will always be remembered for his extreme generosity and helpful spirit, sharp wit and constant, unending jokes. He lived life fully and will be missed by many. Friends and family are asked to meet on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. for memorial to begin promptly at 10:00 a.m., AZ Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 15950 N. Luckette Rd., Marana, AZ, 85653. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.