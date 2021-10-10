Wayne Hodgson

HODGSON, Wayne Giles

11/30/1940 - 9/30/2021

Wayne passed away at the age of 80 on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at his home in Tucson, Arizona, surrounded by his family.

He was the proud owner and operator of Wayne's Auto Repair for over 25 years. Prior to that he also owned multiple gas/service stations for over 30 years in Tucson, Arizona. Wayne truly enjoyed all of the people who passed through his shops.

Wayne loved fishing with family and friends. He enjoyed his morning coffee while reading the newspaper and later a cold beer while watching football or NASCAR.

Wayne is survived by his ex-wife and best friend, Cecelia Cortez; daughters, Eddeana "Eddie" Ueland (Steve); Gerry Papach (Gary); Kim "Koko" Herr (Roy); Jackie Hodgson (Billy Johnson); Nikki "Toosie" Goicoechea; Kelly Watson (Doug); Tammy Clack (John) and Stacy Knighton; a son, Terry Knighton and granddaughter, Gwen Gonzales (Roy) along with many more grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was also survived by his brother, Niles Hodgson.

He was proud of the legacy he left behind and will be truly missed. WE LOVE YOU DAD!!!! Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.