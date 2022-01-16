Wayne Hoskinson

born June 24, 1931 met his heavenly father on January 5, 2022. He is survived by his "Sweetie" Marjorie Taylor; daughter, Deborah Cillitto (John); son, Lester (Ann); six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, his sister, Virginia and his brother, Keith both of Iowa. Wayne was raised on a farm near Grand Junction, Iowa and attended Iowa State College (Farm Operations). He served three years in the Army (Germany) and farmed for two years before moving to Arizona for reasons of family health. In Arizona he co-managed a mobile home park for 15 years while working at Arizona Portland Cement (four years) and Duval Mine (23 years). He enjoyed retirement by spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He loved playing golf, bowling, doing handyman repair, Mexico missions, and assisting with The Neighborly Love Volunteers of Casas Adobes Baptist Church. He shares a favorite verse from Proverbs: "Man plans his course in life, but the Lord determines his footsteps". Funeral Services will be held at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel, 8090 N. Northern Ave., Oro Valley, AZ 85704 on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 beginning with a Viewing at 8:30 a.m., Services at 9:30 a.m., and burial immediately following at Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 15950 N. Luckett Road, Marana, AZ 85653. Our family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the Staff at The Gardens at The Fountains for the amazing care and love they provided our dad over the last four years. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Wayne's name to Alzheimer's Association, 2990 N. Swan Road, Ste. 147, Tucson, AZ 85712. Thank you Jesus, for blessing us with the most amazing Dad, grandpa, and Papa. We will see you over the rainbow.