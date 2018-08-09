WEBB, Dr. James T., Ph.D.
psychologist, passed away at age 78 on July 27, 2018 in Rocky Point, Mexico. Born in Memphis, Tennessee, he earned his doctorate from the University of Alabama. He was President of Great Potential Press, which features books that address the needs of gifted children and adults. He also founded SENG (Supporting Emotional Needs of Gifted). Widely-known as "Jim", Dr. Webb was a frequent keynote and workshop speaker at gifted education and psychology conferences in the U.S. and abroad. He was the author of numerous articles and books, including the best-selling A Parent's Guide to Gifted Children, Misdiagnosis and Dual Diagnoses, and Searching for Meaning. Jim had a passion for supporting the educational and emotional needs of gifted individuals, spending quality time with family and friends, flying his Piper Comanche, traveling, scuba diving, and supporting various worthy causes. Jim is survived by his wife of 19 years, Janet Gore and his daughters, Mary, Amy, Patty and Nadia; her daughters, Ellen and Anne; their significant others and their grandchildren, Alex, Aryanna, Olive, Addison, Priest and Maddy. His family loved him and will miss him dearly, as will friends around the globe. In lieu of flowers, people may share condolences at JamesTWebb.com and may make contributions to SENG at www.sengifted.org. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Mark's Presbyterian Church, 3809 E. 3rd Street, in Tucson, AZ.