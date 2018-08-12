WEBER, Lucy June
died on Wednesday August 8, 2018 surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 5, 1924 in Hagerstown, MD to Chester H. Smith and Clara M. Line. She graduated from Albright College in 1948. Lucy taught English before her move to Tucson. Lucy was the wife of Dale Sarge Weber who predeceased her in death in 1986. Dale was for many years a psychologist at the Tucson V.A. Hospital. They came to Tucson in 1963 and soon fell in love with the desert. Lucy, Dale, and son Steve camped all over the southwest. Lucy enjoyed many activities and was an enthusiastic fan of Arizona Wildcats basketball. Lucy was devoted to her fox terriers. She was active for many years in the Southern Arizona Garden Club. She was an avid traveler and visited Egypt, the Galapagos, Australia, and many other locations, especially those of archaeological significance. Her pastimes included crafts, painting, attending the theater and luring cardinals and hummingbirds to her bird feeders. She enjoyed sharing her many loves with her grandchildren and making them sour lemonade from her lemon tree. She is survived by son, Stephen V. Weber and grandchildren, Erik O. Weber and Kristina L. E. Weber. A Celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, August 12, 2018 at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway. Donations may be made to Arizona Theater Company, Development Office, P.O. Box 1631, Tucson AZ 85702 or to the charity of your choice.