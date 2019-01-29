WEBSTER, Mr. Calvin D.
of Fredericksburg passed away on Sunday, January 27, 2019 at the age of 77 years. Calvin D. Webster was born on October 26, 1941 in Wellington, Kansas to Jay D. and Mabel Stewart Webster. He married Norma L. Camp on April 6, 1963 in Tucson, Arizona. Mr. Calvin D. Webster is survived by his wife, Norma Webster of Fredericksburg; three daughters and spouses: Mary Ann and Joe Johnson of Johnson City, Laura and Fil Cruz of Fredericksburg, Pauline and Mike Cassis of Michigan; nine grandchildren. Calvin is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, five brothers, Jay D. Webster Jr., Clifford Webster, Clarence Stewart Webster, Willard Leroy Webster, Shirley Irene Heasty, Joseph Turner Webster. Mr. Webster served in the U.S. Air Force from July 20, 1961 to July 21, 1965 and was honorably discharged. As per his request he will be cremated with a Celebration of Life at a later date. For those who so desire you may make memorial contributions in his memory to the Alamo Hospice or to the charity of your choice. Arrangements by SCHAETTER FUNERAL HOME.